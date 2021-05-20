Coachella Valley Golf Card - Only $77 (includes S&H)!

$77.00
Sold out

Play seven of the Valley's best courses for only $77 this summer! There are a LIMITED number of cards available, so act fast! This deal won't last long. Cards will be mailed out 7-10 business days after purchase.

Restrictions:

-Lights at Indio  - must pay $12 for golf riding cart, if they ride
-Golf Center at PD – no restrictions
-Woodhaven – no restrictions
-Desert Princess – no restrictions
-Cimarron – no restrictions
-Big Rock Indian Springs –  tee times are available after 10am only
-Omni - tee times are available before 10am only.  

* Must call for tee times and mention Golf Card prior to making reservation
* Players must present Golf Card at time of service
* Card expires 9/30/21 unless otherwise noted in restrictions
* Courses may close for re-seeding prior to expiration date

7 Courses for $77!

Lights at Indio, Golf Center at PD, Woodhaven, Desert Princess, Cimarron, Big Rock Indian Springs, and Omni!

A great deal for Dads and Grads!

Just $77 for over $400 in golfing value! Great for Father's Day or the golf-loving Grad in your life.

Limited time offer!

This deal won't last long - cards sell out fast, so get yours today!

